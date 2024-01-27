Post-fiesta activities continue

A WEEK after the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration last Jan. 21, 2024, post-fiesta activities are currently underway to extend the devotion to the Holy Child of devotees, even those overseas.

Rev. Fr. John Ion Miranda, a member of the Order of St. Augustine (OSA) friars, mentioned that a series of pilgrimage visitations will be conducted, during which the Holy Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu will be brought to different provinces in the country and abroad.

The OSA is the Catholic mendicant order that manages the Basilica, which houses the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Miranda told SunStar Cebu last Monday, Jan. 22, that right after the fiesta day, a series of thanksgiving masses were celebrated, signifying the success of the Fiesta Señor celebration that welcomed millions of devotees throughout the religious activities.

Miranda said the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu welcomed an average of 300,000 devotees daily during the novena masses for the 459th Fiesta Señor celebration.

He added that immediately after the thanksgiving celebration comes the “Hubo,” or the ritual of undressing, bathing, and vesting the image of the Sto. Niño de Cebu, signifying the conclusion of the Fiesta Señor celebration. It was celebrated last Friday, Jan. 26.

Miranda said the Holy Image would have its first pilgrimage visit in Singapore to meet devotees at the Cofradia Del Sto. Niño De Cebu Singapore Chapter.

Last Friday, the Basilica posted an update on its social media account that the image of Sto. Niño has finally arrived in Singapore for the 10th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations.

Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival, both aimed at venerating the image of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu, differ in their emphasis. The former is centered around the religious aspect, while the latter places a strong emphasis on cultural festivities.

Miranda mentioned that in the following weeks, other pilgrimage visitations will be done in Ozamis City, Ormoc City, Dumaguete City, Dipolog City, and finally in Plaridel in Negros Occidental, respectively.

Miranda said they are also in the planning stages of having an additional country for a pilgrimage visit, although it is still in the finalization stage.

The friar also encouraged people to show their faith through their actions, such as being kind and spreading goodwill to others.

“We are very grateful to the Lord Jesus, the Holy Child, because He always accompanies us in unity. So it is wonderful if we, in unity, uplift the Holy Child and strive to sustain our faith,” he said.