Post-Tino positivity

THE flash floods unleashed by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on Nov. 4, 2025, devastated Sitio Common in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, the Bacayan gym became more than just an evacuation center; it became a testament to their resilience. Rather than the usual festive gatherings, survivors found solace in karaoke, singing along with their smartphones, and sharing simple meals inside their tents. From children playing with new toys to families finding comfort in their tents, the day highlighted what endures after the natural disaster. These scenes tell the story of a community choosing hope and unity, even in the face of profound loss.