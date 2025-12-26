Cebu

Post-Tino positivity
1. SIMPLE gathering. Survivors of typhoon Tino from Sitio Common, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City mark their Christmas Day on Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, with a simple celebration at the barangay gym where they remain sheltered after a flash flood destroyed their homes and claimed lives on Nov. 4. Evacuees spent the day singing karaoke versions of songs on YouTube from a smartphone and sharing modest meals. Despite their circumstances, they chose to celebrate what mattered most—being together, safe and hopeful. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Published on

THE flash floods unleashed by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on Nov. 4, 2025, devastated Sitio Common in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, the Bacayan gym became more than just an evacuation center; it became a testament to their resilience. Rather than the usual festive gatherings, survivors found solace in karaoke, singing along with their smartphones, and sharing simple meals inside their tents. From children playing with new toys to families finding comfort in their tents, the day highlighted what endures after the natural disaster. These scenes tell the story of a community choosing hope and unity, even in the face of profound loss.

2. POSITIVITY abound. Residents of Sitio Common, Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City are all smiles on Christmas Day, more than a month after typhoon Tino brought flood to the upland village. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
3. CHRISTMAS SPIRIT. Residents of Sitio Common in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City share a meal and sing songs during Christmas Day celebrations on Dec. 25, 2025, at the barangay gym. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
4. NO TV, NO PROBLEM. Residents enjoy singing Christmas songs through a smartphone at the Barangay Bacayan gym in Cebu City on Dec. 25, 2025. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
5. HAPPINESS PERSONIFIED. A child plays with her new toy on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2025, at the Barangay Bacayan gym in Cebu City. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
6. SOMBER MOOD. Some residents eat their meals inside tents during Christmas Day celebrations at the Barangay Bacayan gym in Cebu City. / JUAN CARLO DE VELA
7. COMMUNITY. Residents gather and eat as they celebrate Christmas Day at the Barangay Bacayan gym in Cebu City./ JUAN CARLO DE VELA
