Post-tremor woes: Traffic, sinkholes
A large sinkhole appeared after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Sitio Sansan, Barangay Maño, San Remigio in northern Cebu on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
Cebu

Post-tremor woes: Traffic, sinkholes

Published on

A MASSIVE influx of private citizens and groups rushing aid to northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, has created gridlock so severe that the Capitol called for centralized relief distribution through government drop-off points or through trusted civic groups. Travel times to the area have stretched to nearly 12 hours in some cases, with local officials describing the situation as catastrophic. Heavy traffic was observed as far as Consolacion and Liloan, stretching through Danao, Carmen, Sogod and other towns leading to Bogo City.

SMALL OPENING. Another sinkhole has been found in Barangay Maño, San Remigio. It has a small opening, but inside reveals a large hollow, making the area dangerous to walk on. /
SMALL OPENING. Another sinkhole has been found in Barangay Maño, San Remigio. It has a small opening, but inside reveals a large hollow, making the area dangerous to walk on. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
UNHOLY TRAFFIC. The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, en route to northern Cebu, was caught in heavy traffic along the highway in Liloan, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. /
UNHOLY TRAFFIC. The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, en route to northern Cebu, was caught in heavy traffic along the highway in Liloan, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
ROAD CHAOS. Counterflowing motorists and the sheer volume of vehicles are among the main causes of heavy traffic on the highway leading to northern Cebu. This photo was captured in Carmen town on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. /
ROAD CHAOS. Counterflowing motorists and the sheer volume of vehicles are among the main causes of heavy traffic on the highway leading to northern Cebu. This photo was captured in Carmen town on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Photo by Juan Carlo de Vela
CALM IN CARMEN. This photo, taken at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, shows motorcycles and cars cruising smoothly past the “Amazing Carmen” landmark, with the northbound road wide open and hassle-free, unlike in the past few days. /
CALM IN CARMEN. This photo, taken at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, shows motorcycles and cars cruising smoothly past the “Amazing Carmen” landmark, with the northbound road wide open and hassle-free, unlike in the past few days. /Photo by John Rey Tanjusay

Beyond the traffic woes, sinkholes pose another danger. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 has issued a high subsidence hazard advisory for northern Cebu after the tremor triggered widespread sinkholes and land subsidence. San Remigio has been hit hardest, with more than 100 sinkholes discovered. Some have swallowed homes and boats, and authorities have evacuated households near the largest sinkholes.

Medellin received a high subsidence hazard rating for all barangays with reported sinkholes. Sinkholes and ground cracks have also been confirmed in Tabogon, Daanbantayan and Bogo. The MGB 7 advised against any construction or development in at-risk locations until detailed assessments are completed.

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph