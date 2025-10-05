Post-tremor woes: Traffic, sinkholes

Beyond the traffic woes, sinkholes pose another danger. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 has issued a high subsidence hazard advisory for northern Cebu after the tremor triggered widespread sinkholes and land subsidence. San Remigio has been hit hardest, with more than 100 sinkholes discovered. Some have swallowed homes and boats, and authorities have evacuated households near the largest sinkholes.

Medellin received a high subsidence hazard rating for all barangays with reported sinkholes. Sinkholes and ground cracks have also been confirmed in Tabogon, Daanbantayan and Bogo. The MGB 7 advised against any construction or development in at-risk locations until detailed assessments are completed.