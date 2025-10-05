Post-tremor woes: Traffic, sinkholes
A MASSIVE influx of private citizens and groups rushing aid to northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, has created gridlock so severe that the Capitol called for centralized relief distribution through government drop-off points or through trusted civic groups. Travel times to the area have stretched to nearly 12 hours in some cases, with local officials describing the situation as catastrophic. Heavy traffic was observed as far as Consolacion and Liloan, stretching through Danao, Carmen, Sogod and other towns leading to Bogo City.
Beyond the traffic woes, sinkholes pose another danger. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 has issued a high subsidence hazard advisory for northern Cebu after the tremor triggered widespread sinkholes and land subsidence. San Remigio has been hit hardest, with more than 100 sinkholes discovered. Some have swallowed homes and boats, and authorities have evacuated households near the largest sinkholes.
Medellin received a high subsidence hazard rating for all barangays with reported sinkholes. Sinkholes and ground cracks have also been confirmed in Tabogon, Daanbantayan and Bogo. The MGB 7 advised against any construction or development in at-risk locations until detailed assessments are completed.