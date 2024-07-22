Poverty rate falls to 15.5%

THE country’s poverty rate fell to 15.5 percent in 2023 from 18.1 percent in 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Monday, July 22, 2024.

This translates to 17.54 million Filipinos living in poverty last year, according to the initial data from the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES).

According to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) the 15.5 percent poverty incidence is not just an improvement, but it surpasses the government’s development target for poverty incidence in 2023, which was set at 16-16.4 percent in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

“These encouraging figures underscore our unwavering commitment to implement effective policies and initiatives that uplift the lives of our countrymen. As we welcome news of our progress, we remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that our economic gains are truly felt by all Filipinos, rich and poor alike,” said Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Among families, the poverty rate fell to 10.9 percent, or around three million families, which is down from 13.2 percent in 2021.

In 2023, 2.7 percent of Filipino families, or about 740,000 families, didn’t have enough money to buy even basic food. For the whole population, this means around 4.3 percent, or about 4.84 million people, were struggling to meet their food needs.

These figures also indicate that poverty levels have reverted to pre-pandemic levels. The FIES data, which was gathered in the first and second half of 2023, covers earnings from salaries, business operations, and other sources such as cash gifts, rental income, and pension.

According to the PSA, the decline in poverty rates between 2021 and 2023 may be attributed to changes in the cost of living and income levels.

The poverty threshold, which includes the cost of essential food products, rose by 15.3 percent in 2023. However, the average income of families close to the poverty line also increased by 22.9 percent, exceeding the rise in the poverty line.

This led to a drop in poverty rates, with a 2.3 percentage point decrease among families and a 2.6 percentage point decrease among individuals in 2023.

Meanwhile, the country’s average per capita income increased by 17.9 percent between 2021 and 2023, outpacing the 15.3 percent rise in the annual per capita poverty threshold during the same period.

“High inflation during the first half of 2023 likely partially offset the positive effects of income growth on poverty reduction. The decline in poverty could have been sharper had inflation been more moderate,” Balisacan said. / via Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu intern with KOC