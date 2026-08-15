Power cuts trigger water shortages

THE ongoing tight power supply in the Visayas grid has begun spilling over into Metro Cebu’s municipal water distribution, as rotational brownouts force pumping stations offline and leave residents facing low water pressure or dry taps.

Because water distribution relies heavily on electricity, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) finds its operations directly tied to the stability of the power grid. Whenever Visayan Electric implements rotational power cuts, MCWD’s network of pumps and water supplies feels the immediate impact.

The regional power grid was placed back under a red alert by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A red alert indicates that the grid lacks sufficient supply reserves to cover demand, forcing local distribution utilities like Visayan Electric to cut power in scheduled cycles to protect the grid from collapsing.

These electrical outages hit both MCWD’s internal infrastructure and its external partners. MCWD relies on a mix of its own deep wells and bulk water suppliers, such as JE Hydro, to meet the area’s demand. If a rotational brownout cuts electricity to a bulk supplier or its booster pumps, the resulting water loss ripples through an entire sub-grid.

“It’s either low water pressure or there’s no water at all,” MCWD general manager John DX Lapid said in an interview on Friday, explaining that the precise severity depends entirely on which facilities lie in the path of a given power outage.

A primary challenge facing the utility is a lack of advance notice regarding outage locations. Visayan Electric selects which specific circuits to drop based on real-time grid conditions and direct instructions from the NGCP, often giving MCWD little time to adjust its operations.

“We are asking NGCP if it’s possible to give Veco the information… so that we can know which areas will have brownouts so that we can also prepare,” Lapid said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Currently, MCWD typically gets only one to two hours of lead time once outage details are shared. With earlier notification, operators could redirect water flow within the network or prepare standby generators. Running generators across all of MCWD’s 147 pumps is cost-prohibitive, making operational advance planning necessary.

Despite these power-driven interruptions, the utility’s baseline production has actually improved in recent months following rainfall across the region. In June, MCWD operated under a daily supply deficit of roughly 16,000 cubic meters. Today, production at its Jaclupan facility has rebounded to approximately 24,000 cubic meters per day.

Lapid noted, however, that rainfall does not immediately increase tap flow. Because Jaclupan relies on groundwater, rainwater must slowly percolate through the soil to recharge the underground aquifer before it can be pumped, treated and distributed. He also dismissed claims that rain itself causes water pressure drops.

“If their water pressure decreased because of the rain, that’s impossible,” he said in Cebuano and English.

Specific neighborhoods, such as Barangay Kamputhaw, illustrate how supply setups dictate vulnerability. Kamputhaw draws from both deep wells and bulk water from JE Hydro, leaving its supply susceptible to outages on either provider’s power line.

MCWD emphasized that the current situation is far from a major disaster scenario like a typhoon, where infrastructure suffers long-term physical damage. Outages remain localized and temporary, with only a small fraction of MCWD’s total pump system currently offline for routine maintenance unrelated to the power grid.

“It does affect some of our consumers, but very few, and for a few hours naman pud ni,” Lapid said.

As long as the Visayas grid operates on thin reserves, close coordination among NGCP, Visayan Electric and MCWD remains critical to minimizing municipal disruptions. To help residents prepare, MCWD posts real-time emergency water service advisories on its official Facebook page, detailing specific barangays affected by scheduled brownouts so households can store water ahead of time. / CAV