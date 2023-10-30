Power outage disrupts polls

AN ELECTROCUTED bird became the reason for a 20-minute power interruption in some parts of Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, eight other local government units (LGUs) in southern Cebu experienced brownouts past 1 p.m. The power didn’t come back until around 3 p.m.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu, Mactan Electric Company Inc. (Meco) vice president and general manager Gilbert Pagobo said the interruption was caused by an electrocuted bird on one of the electrical posts in the area.

The interruption affected areas from Modena Subdivision to portions of Tangke Road, including one of the voting centers, Basak Elementary School.

Pagobo said that apart from Barangay Basak, no other barangay in the city experienced power interruptions throughout the voting period.

He assured that Meco personnel were deployed near the city’s 38 voting centers to respond to any power-related problems.

Meanwhile, several localities in Cebu Province experienced a power interruption for over two hours starting around 1:45 p.m.

A damaged cross arm on the kilovolt line in Sibonga cut the power in the towns of Moalboal, Ginatilan, Alcantara, Alegria, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and Badian.

However, voting was not affected, and people continued to cast their votes since the BSKE was not automated.

The Cebu Electric Cooperative 1 serves Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Argao, Badian, Barili, Boljoon, Dalaguete, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Oslob, Ronda, Samboan, Santander, Sibonga, and Carcar City.