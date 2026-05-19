Visayas power grid teeters on ‘very slim’ reserves, facing threats of more brownouts

Summary

NGCP warned on May 19, 2026, that the Visayas grid faces rotational brownouts with a projected evening peak margin of 57 megawatts due to forced generation outages totaling 845 megawatts.

Neil Martin Modina stated Cebu relies heavily on 450 megawatts from Mindanao and 176 megawatts from Luzon because local power generation is insufficient to meet its 1,128-megawatt peak demand.

Broken facilities will restore gradually, with PEDC Unit 3 expected back by July 7, and TVI's units by August 22 and August 30, to help reach a 300-megawatt safety cushion.

THE Visayas power grid is operating on thin reserve margins, raising the risk of additional rotational brownouts. Officials from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, that the region has a backup cushion of only 57 megawatts. If just one more major power plant goes offline unexpectedly, the entire system could face severe instability.

Why the power supply is low

Neil Martin Modina, assistant vice president and head of Visayas System Operations for NGCP, announced that a yellow alert is projected for the evening peak. A yellow alert means that while there is still enough electricity to go around, the backup reserves have dropped below safe levels.

"Today, our forecast for the evening peak is yellow alert. We have an operating margin projected at about 57 megawatts. So very slim gyud ang operating margin," Modina said during a media forum.

If another large power plant shuts down, the grid will shift to a red alert. This would force utility companies to start rolling blackouts to keep the entire power grid from collapsing.

NGCP said the issue stems from insufficient power generation rather than transmission failures.

“NGCP is just the highway. We transmit electricity, but if there is not enough supply entering the highway, then we cannot deliver power to consumers," Modina explained.

Major plants suffer forced outages

The Visayas grid is currently short by about 845 megawatts because multiple power plants have suffered unexpected technical breakdowns (forced outages) or are running below their full capacity (derated operations). These were not planned shutdowns, as the Department of Energy (DOE) bans routine maintenance during hot summer months when demand peaks.

“What happened were forced outages,” Modina said.

The biggest sources of the shortage include:

Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) in Cebu: Both of its power units are down, which usually supply about 169 megawatts each.Modina said the TVI units experienced ‘high bearing vibration,’ a mechanical issue affecting rotating equipment. He compared it to a water pump where the parts shake abnormally.

PEDC Unit 3 in Panay: This plant contributes around 150 megawatts but is offline due to problems with its induced draft fan system.

‘Garlic’ analogy

Cebu is the heaviest power user in the region. During recent peak times, Cebu alone needed about 1,128 megawatts—nearly half of the entire Visayas demand of 2,600 megawatts.

Because Cebu does not generate enough of its own electricity, it has to borrow power from Luzon and Mindanao through underwater cables.

“Kinahanglan gyud ta og generation diri sa Cebu (We really need power generation here in Cebu),” Modina emphasized.

He compared the situation to a cooking emergency: “If wala kay ahos sa inyong balay, manghulam ka sa silingan. Pero kung wa sad silay ahos, problema gyud mo,” he said, using garlic as a metaphor for electricity.

(If you do not have garlic at home, you borrow from your neighbor. But if they also do not have garlic, then you really have a problem)

Fortunately, Mindanao has been sending about 450 megawatts daily to the Visayas since the two grids were connected in 2024. Without this help, the recent brownouts would have been much worse.

“Atong pinakamataas nga manual load drop was 197 megawatts. If mawala pa gyud ang 450 megawatts gikan sa Mindanao, mas dako gyud unta ang brownout,” Modina said.

(Our highest manual load drop reached 197 megawatts. If the 450 megawatts from Mindanao had also been lost, the blackout would have been much worse)

Luzon also chips in around 176 megawatts during peak hours, with a maximum support capacity of 250 megawatts.

How power outages are managed

When reserves get too low, NGCP gives distribution utilities like the Visayan Electric a 30-minute warning to start cutting power, a process called manual load dropping.

“We prepare the values and cascade them to all distribution utilities and electric cooperatives,” Modina said.

Because Visayan Electric uses about 27 percent of the electricity in the Visayas, it has to take on 27 percent of the rotational brownouts during an emergency.

To help reduce these blackouts, some large businesses participate in the Interruptible Load Program (ILP). These big establishments switch on their own backup generators during peak times so they do not drain the main grid. Currently, Veco's ILP participants save about 19.6 megawatts of power, which keeps the lights on for thousands of regular households.

Transmission upgrades and repair timelines

To prevent future crises, NGCP is working on big transmission expansion projects. These include:

Doubling the capacity of the Luzon-Visayas connection.

Expanding the Leyte-Cebu submarine cable system.

Upgrading the main transmission lines across the Visayas.

However, Modina reminded the public that better wires will not fix the problem without new power plants. While Cebu currently lacks large hydro-electric or wind power plants, new solar, coal, and waste-to-energy projects are being planned, pending DOE approval.

Relief is expected to arrive slowly over the coming months as the broken power plants are repaired and turned back on. According to current targets:

PEDC Unit 3 (Panay): Expected back by July 7.

TVI Unit 2: Expected back by Aug. 22.

Another TVI Unit: Expected back by Aug. 30.

Once these plants are running, the reserve margin should climb past 200 megawatts. Modina noted that the grid needs a steady safety cushion of 300 megawatts to be completely safe from sudden alerts. NGCP urged consumers to conserve electricity, particularly during peak hours from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.