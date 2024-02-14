Power rates down by P0.37 per kWh for February-March billing

ELECTRICITY rates for the billing month of February-March will be P0.37 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) lower compared to last month, the Visayan Electric said in a press release.

This decrease, bringing the total rate down from last month's P11.62 per kWh to P11.25 per kWh, is attributed to lower generation rates in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), along with reduced transmission charges from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

For an average household consuming 200 kWh, this translates to a minimum savings of P74 on their upcoming bill.

While the Philippine, Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has yet to announce the official start of the dry season, the distribution utility is encouraging consumers to prepare in advance.

“Given the unpredictable nature of our weather, it's crucial to begin our preparations for the dry season, as Pagasa could announce its arrival in the coming months,” said Engr. Raul Lucero, president and COO of Visayan Electric.

He also noted that historical data indicate that electricity rates and consumption typically surge during the dry season due to increased reliance on cooling appliances.

Electricity consumers can start preparing for the dry season by making sure that their cooling appliances, like air conditioners and electric fans are clean and well maintained to ensure the optimum performance of these appliances. (PR)