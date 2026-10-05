‘Power relief in Cebu cannot wait for years’

CONSUMERS in Cebu should not have to wait years for relief from recurring brownouts and high electricity bills, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said, as lawmakers pressed power agencies to speed up projects meant to improve the province’s electricity supply.

Chan made the appeal at a joint public hearing in Bacolod City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. He was the only Cebuano public official present.

“I must convey the urgency felt by my constituents and communities across Cebu. Our people cannot afford to wait until next year for relief from recurring brownouts and high electricity bills,” he said.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) told the hearing that the first stage of the Cebu interconnection project, originally set for 2031, is now being expedited for completion by 2029. The stage would add 600 megawatts (MW) of transmission capacity. The full project is scheduled for completion in 2031, 2033 and 2035.

NGCP acknowledged that finishing the submarine interconnection in three years would be difficult but said it remained possible with sufficient support.

Power shortage

Chan questioned why only about 200 to 250 MW of the roughly 400 MW that can be transmitted from Luzon to Cebu was reaching the province.

NGCP said power flow has shifted toward Cebu, now a major load center, increasing the need to speed up the project. Once expanded, the interconnection is expected to allow the full 400 MW to be transmitted.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin pressed NGCP to complete contracting for battery energy storage systems, which she said could help prevent red and yellow alerts on the grid. The Department of Energy had already told NGCP to proceed, she said.

After the hearing, Chan said he was disappointed with the responses of power agencies and criticized what he described as a lack of urgency.

“We should not wait until December to provide relief. Otherwise, the Christmas bonuses of our fellow Cebuanos, instead of being spent on their families, Noche Buena and gifts for their children, might all end up going toward their electricity bills,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Chan said he would pursue another legislative measure on the power situation. / DPC