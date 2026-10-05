'Power relief in Cebu cannot wait for years'

CEBU consumers should not have to wait years for relief from recurring brownouts and high electricity bills, Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said as lawmakers pressed power agencies to speed up projects meant to improve the province’s electricity supply.

Chan made the appeal at a joint public hearing in Bacolod City on Saturday, October 3. He was the only Cebuano public official present.

Consumers, he said, need relief before the major transmission project is completed, since recurring power interruptions and high electricity bills continue to hurt households and businesses.

“I must convey the urgency felt by my constituents and communities across Cebu. Our people cannot afford to wait until next year for relief from recurring brownouts and high electricity bills,” Chan said.

“Families are struggling, businesses are losing income, and consumers remain frustrated,” he added.

Faster timeline

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) told the hearing that the first stage of the Cebu interconnection project, originally set for completion in 2031, is now being expedited for completion by 2029. The stage would add 600 megawatts (MW) of transmission capacity. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in three stages, in 2031, 2033 and 2035.

NGCP said the move was prompted by the urgency of the power situation. It acknowledged that finishing the submarine interconnection in three years would be difficult but said it remained possible with sufficient support. The project involves submarine and overhead transmission components.

Power shortage

Chan also questioned why only about 200 to 250 MW of the roughly 400 MW that can be transmitted from Luzon to Cebu was reaching the province.

“The biggest shortage is in Cebu,” he said, asking the power sector to explain why the full capacity was not reaching Cebu and what needs to be done to restore it.

NGCP said the transmission system is designed to optimize power flow as the balance of supply and demand changes.

Power flow has shifted toward Cebu, now a major load center, which increased the need to speed up the interconnection project, the company said. Once expanded, the interconnection is expected to allow the full 400-MW capacity from Luzon to the Visayas to be transmitted.

Battery storage

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin also pressed NGCP to complete contracting for battery energy storage systems, saying these could help prevent red and yellow alerts on the grid. The Department of Energy had already told NGCP to proceed, she said.

"I have been asking for this for three months. We could have avoided the red and yellow alerts if the contracts had been awarded immediately," she said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

After the hearing, Chan said he was disappointed with the responses of power agencies and other stakeholders. Consumers could keep facing power problems while long-term solutions are being completed, he said. They would also continue to bear rotational brownouts and high electricity rates if solutions were delayed, and he criticized what he described as a lack of urgency.

“Dili nato paabuton ang Disyembre aron makahatag og kahupayan. Kay basin Christmas bonus sa atong mga kaigsuonan, imbes para sa pamilya, pang-Noche Buena ug mga regalo sa ilang mga anak, adto na lang tanan mapunta sa bayranan sa kuryente,” Chan said.

(We should not wait until December to provide relief. Otherwise, the Christmas bonuses of our fellow Cebuanos, instead of being spent on their families, Noche Buena and gifts for their children, might all end up going toward their electricity bills.)

Chan said he would pursue another legislative measure on the power situation. (DPC)