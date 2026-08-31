Power risks drive energy shift

BUSINESSES are increasingly looking beyond traditional backup systems as power interruptions threaten productivity and operations, driving interest in solar, battery storage and other distributed energy solutions.

The shift comes as companies seek greater control over electricity costs and supply while reducing their reliance on conventional power sources. For businesses operating across the country, where grid reliability varies, the ability to generate and store electricity is becoming a strategic consideration.

Energy solutions provider GoodWe Philippines on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, introduced its EO G2, an off-grid inverter designed to operate as part of an integrated solar and battery energy system.

Unveiled during its “Powering Thousand Islands” event at Conrad Manila, the company positioned distributed energy systems as a way for businesses to maintain operations when grid electricity is unavailable.

The EO G2 can store solar power generated during the day in batteries for use when grid electricity is unavailable. It can also integrate with generators and support parallel operation of up to 10 units, allowing systems to be scaled according to power requirements.

Such flexibility could be particularly relevant for remote resorts, warehouses and offices that depend on reliable electricity for

essential operations.

Remote resorts need continuous power for facilities and guest services, while warehouses rely on electricity for equipment and operating systems. Offices, meanwhile, increasingly depend on uninterrupted power for connectivity and other

critical functions.

John Grimes, chief executive officer of the Renewable Energy Council Asia-Pacific, said greater energy independence would require businesses to have access to appropriate technology and guidance as they shift toward renewable and more resilient power systems.

Power crunch in VisMin

The push for greater power resilience comes as supply remains a concern in parts of the Philippines, particularly the Visayas.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) on Monday, Aug. 31, placed the Visayas grid under red alert for five hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., when available capacity of 2,119 megawatts (MW) fell below projected peak demand of 2,406 MW.

Yellow alerts were issued from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

NGCP said the unavailability of large coal-fired power plants TVI 1, TVI 2 and PEDC 3, along with limited power imports from Mindanao, contributed to the alerts. Some 956.2 MW was unavailable because of forced outages and derated plants.

Mindanao also faced tighter supply conditions, with a yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Available capacity stood at 2,566 MW against demand of 2,389 MW. NGCP cited the unavailability of GNPK 2 and recent outages at TSI 2 and GNPK 1.

A red alert means available supply is insufficient to meet demand and required reserves, while a yellow alert indicates that the operating margin is insufficient to cover contingency requirements.

GoodWe Philippines country manager Emmanuel Tantoy highlighted the company’s 10-year replacement warranty for the EO G2 during the launch, along with its broader portfolio of components designed to work as integrated energy systems.

The company said the opportunity extends beyond backup power, with businesses increasingly looking to develop energy strategies that give them greater control over how electricity is generated, stored and consumed. / KOC