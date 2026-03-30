Power your summer with the best bundles on Jackery Explorer portable power stations

The sun's out and in full swing - are you ready to embrace the season?
Whether you’re chasing the sun or staying cool at home, Jackery, dubbed the "Apple of Solar Generators", is here to make your summer powered up for life, uninterrupted, with dependable solutions that help you harness the power of the sun while it's at its peak.
Prepare to Power Your Adventure from March 27 to April 15, 2026, as Jackery drops its best bundles yet on the Explorer series. Whether you’re a digital nomad turning the beach into your office, a weekend hiker reaching new heights, or a WFH pro staying chill on a summer afternoon, there’s a Jackery unit perfectly matched to your lifestyle.
For the Always-On-The-Go: The Explorer 100 Plus
If your office is a different cafe every day, the Explorer 100 Plus is your ultimate power buddy. This palm-sized power station is ready to juice up your laptop, phone, and other gizmos simultaneously.
Buy this for only P6,999 and get a FREE 45W GaN Charger and a Jackery USB-C Cable (worth P1,999).
For the Adventure Seekers: The Explorer 300 Plus
Lightweight and engineered for higher power needs, the Explorer 300 Plus allows you to take the comforts of your home anywhere. Capture every sunset by recharging your camera 12 times, refuel your drone 5 times for those epic aerial shots, or run an outdoor inflatable pump for 3.5 hours to set up camp in minutes.
Get this for only P16,999 and get a FREE Jisulife Outdoor Fan Ultra 1 (worth P6,999) to keep your escapades cool and breezy.
For Home Buddies & Entertainers: The Explorer 1000 v2
Built for heavy lifting, the Explorer 1000 v2 is your indoor safety net and the perfect power source for backyard movie nights or house parties. It can keep a fridge running for up to 4 hours during a brownout, power a desktop PC for 21 hours, or keep your Wi-Fi router active for 35 hours.
Buy the Explorer 1000 v2 for only ₱44,999 and get a FREE JBL Flip 7 (worth ₱7,999) to stay in tune with your zen or keep the party jumping.
From the comforts of your living room to the farthest stretch of your escapade, Jackery bridges the gap between power and possibility. Don't miss Jackery's Power Your Adventure* promo! Visit Jackery’s official Shopee and Lazada stores to get your hands on sustainable and dependable power.
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*DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-252023 Series of 2026 (PR)