Power your summer with the best bundles on Jackery Explorer portable power stations

The sun's out and in full swing - are you ready to embrace the season?

Whether you’re chasing the sun or staying cool at home, Jackery, dubbed the "Apple of Solar Generators", is here to make your summer powered up for life, uninterrupted, with dependable solutions that help you harness the power of the sun while it's at its peak.

Prepare to Power Your Adventure from March 27 to April 15, 2026, as Jackery drops its best bundles yet on the Explorer series. Whether you’re a digital nomad turning the beach into your office, a weekend hiker reaching new heights, or a WFH pro staying chill on a summer afternoon, there’s a Jackery unit perfectly matched to your lifestyle.

For the Always-On-The-Go: The Explorer 100 Plus