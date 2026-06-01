PPI to honor excellence in community journalism

ON ITS 62nd year, the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), the national association of newspapers and online publications, celebrates a milestone marked by initiatives that benefit not only its members but also the communities they serve.

As digital innovations reshape how news is produced and consumed, PPI faces the shift with two goals — preserving credibility amid disinformation and misinformation while securing sustainability through expanded revenue streams.

From Thursday, June 4, to Saturday, June 6, 2026, PPI will hold its General Membership Meeting, Community Press Awards, National Press Forum and PPI Media-Citizen Councils (MCCs) Roundtable Discussion at the Lucky Chinatown Hotel in Manila.

The Community Press Awards, supported by Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC), will be attended by Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso. A fellowship dinner hosted by Megaworld Corp., led by first vice president for corporate communications and media affairs Harold Geronimo, will follow the awarding ceremony.

The awards recognize excellence in community journalism through the following categories: Best News Website, Best in Photojournalism, Best in Environmental Reporting, Best in Business and Economic Reporting, Best Editorial Page and Best Edited Community Newspaper.

Finalists in the weekly category are Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express, MetroPost, Mindanao Cross, Mindanao Observer and Pahayagang Balikas. Daily category finalists are Daily Guardian, Panay News, SunStar Cebu, SunStar Davao and SunStar Daily Pampanga.

Finalists for Best News Website are Baguio Chronicle, Herald Express and Palawan News for Luzon; SunStar Cebu, The Freeman and The Visayan Daily Star for Visayas; and MindaNews and SunStar Davao for Mindanao.

The National Press Forum will tackle emerging challenges and opportunities in the evolving media landscape.

Jose Bayani Baylon, NAC senior vice president for sustainability, risk management and corporate affairs, chief sustainability officer and chief risk officer, will deliver the keynote address.

Media adviser Jaemark Tordecilla, who has worked with newsrooms worldwide on artificial intelligence systems and newsroom innovation, will lead a lecture and workshop on AI use for community newsrooms.

The PPI Media-Citizen Councils Roundtable Discussion will bring together heads of the 14 MCCs across the country to discuss issues affecting their respective communities.

The PPI’s 62nd anniversary also received support from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), SM Prime, SM Investments, Ayala Corp., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Shell Pilipinas Corp., Japan Tobacco International, Meralco, Veterans Bank, Mondelez International Inc. and Neitiviti Studios.

A special supplement commemorating the milestone, set for publication in Manila Standard, is supported by the City of Parañaque, City of Manila, Presidential Communications Office, PCSO, Prime Infra, Toyota Motor Philippines, Cebu Pacific, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, Shell Pilipinas Corp., Apex Mining, Camella Homes, Pag-Ibig, Maynilad and Metrobank. / PR