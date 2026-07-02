PR Society brings flagship training programs to Cebu

THE Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) formally launched its regional expansion efforts in Cebu on Thursday, July 2, 2026, bringing its flagship professional development programs outside Metro Manila for the first time.

During a press conference on Thursday, July 2, 2026, PRSP introduced its initiative themed “Steward the Signal: PRSP Goes to Cebu,” which features the rollout of the PR Caravan and Maki+Fiesta in the region.

The move aims to make continuing professional education more accessible to communication practitioners in the Visayas while promoting responsible communication, media literacy, and stronger collaboration among the academe, industry, media, and government sectors.

PRSP officials said the Cebu leg reflects the organization’s commitment to expanding learning opportunities and strengthening communication standards beyond the capital.

Following the press conference, PRSP and its partner organizations held a ceremonial contract signing to formalize several strategic collaborations.

The first agreement was signed between PRSP Professional Development and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), focusing on advancing public sector communication excellence and nation-building initiatives.

The second partnership, between PRSP Professional Development and PLDT-Smart, seeks to promote digital transformation, strengthen corporate communications, and enhance crisis resilience efforts.

Meanwhile, PR Caravan, Globe, and Southwestern University Phinma entered into a partnership aimed at supporting regional student development and fostering academic collaboration.

The agreements underscore PRSP’s efforts to build stronger partnerships across sectors as it expands its professional development programs and advocacy initiatives nationwide. (Gervie Paluga and Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog, UP Cebu interns)