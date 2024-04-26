PRA, RLC ink deal for retirees

THE Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) and Robinsons Land Corp. and its Hotels and Resorts Division entered into a memorandum of agreement to elevate retirement living in the Philippines.

Under the agreement, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts will offer exclusive benefits and privileges to foreign retirees holding Special Resident Retiree’s Visa issued by PRA.

PRA retiree-members will enjoy special rates and access to affordable services at Robinsons Hotels and Resorts including Grand Summit Hotel General Santos, Summit Hotels and Resorts (Greenhills, Magnolia, Naga, Tagaytay, Cebu and Tacloban) Go Hotels Plus and Go Hotels (Mandaluyong, Otis-Manila, Ortigas Center, Puerto Princesa, Naga, Tuguegarao, Bacolod, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Tacloban, Butuan, Iligan and Lanang-Davao).

PRA retiree-members will get to enjoy 15 percent off on prevailing available rates with a corporate rate valid until December 2025 and a long stay rate for a minimum of 30 days up to 365 days. / PR