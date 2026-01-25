Pratt, Reis receive warm welcome at Mexico premiere of ‘Mercy’

Actor Chris Pratt received a warm welcome from fans in Mexico City as he appeared at the red carpet premiere of his latest film, “Mercy,” locally titled “Sin Piedad,” on Jan. 17, 2026.

The event was held at Cinépolis Mitikah, where Pratt was joined by director Timur Bekmambetov and co-star Kali Reis. The trio greeted the crowd, posed for photos, and took time to interact with fans, including stopping for selfies along the carpet.

Pratt plays Detective Chris Raven in “Mercy,” a futuristic action thriller directed by Bekmambetov. The film follows a law enforcement officer placed on trial for the death of his wife, facing an artificial intelligence judge named Maddox, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson.

Given a limited window to prove his innocence, Raven must piece together events surrounding the case while navigating a system driven by surveillance and algorithmic judgment. His investigation is aided by his partner, Detective Jacqueline Diallo, as the story unfolds under mounting pressure.

The Mexico City premiere marked one of the film’s early international public appearances, drawing attention from local audiences and fans of the cast. / PR