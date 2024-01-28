PRC to hold first aid, basic life support training

THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will be holding a training on first aid and basic life support on Feb. 26-29, 2024.

The PRC said there were still 20 slots available for the training, it said in a post shared by the PRC-Cebu Chapter on its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 15.

The training will also include a course that teaches participants how to use an automated external defibrillator in an emergency.

A leading provider of first aid and basic life support training nationwide, the PRC is affiliated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The training will take place at the Philippine Red Cross - Cebu Regional EMS Training Center in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

Interested individuals can send a message via the Philippine Red Cross-Cebu Chapter Facebook page, email (prcemstrainings.cebu@gmail.com), or Viber messenger app (09453683736).

The PRC said its training is recognized by the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole).

Its program is in accordance with the new Dole Department Order no. 235 series of 2022, Rule 2, which establishes rules for certifying first aiders and accrediting first aid training providers.