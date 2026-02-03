Pre-trial of Sarah Discaya, 9 others delayed

THE Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court, Branch 27, has granted a delay in the pre-trial proceedings of controversial contractor Sarah Discaya and nine others in the alleged P96.5-million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental to allow the pre-marking of nearly 4,000 pages of evidence.

The ruling was issued on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the date originally set for the pre-trial. All of the accused were present via video conferencing.

Defense lawyer Joseph Torregosa argued that the action was “premature” and that the lawyers must first confer with their clients on the documents.

Torregosa is the counsel for accused Rodrigo Larete, officer-in-charge of the Department of Public Works and Highways Davao Occidental District Engineering Office.

The court has rescheduled the pre-trial for February 27, following the completion of pre-marking for more than 100 documents, as well as the parties’ stipulations and joint manifestations.

The prosecution and defense both agreed to schedule five days for pre-marking of evidence beginning February 3 afternoon and running through the second week of February.

Earlier motions to quash the information and to conduct an ocular inspection, filed by the defense, were denied.

Meanwhile, the petitions for bail remain pending before the court. (DPC)