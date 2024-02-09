Pre-Valentine’s celebrity splits and why they did (so you don’t have to go through it all)

It’s the season of celebrity breakups in the Philippines. Is Cupid on a vacation this year or what!?

With the recent split of celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, the love train seems to have hit a bit of a snag. But worry not, dear readers. We’ve listed down the most recent breakups and for some, their alleged reasons — maybe there are lessons to be learned for the rest of us romantics!

Here are the showbiz duos who dominated this year’s (and last’s) headlines, not for their on-screen chemistry, but for the heartbreak around their surprise splits:

Kathryn Bernardo & Daniel Padilla - An end to a decade-long romance

The internet was abuzz with the news of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s breakup. The couple, celebrated for their dynamic both on and off the screen, announced their separation after a decade-long relationship through individual, heartfelt statements. This split resonated deeply with fans, marking an end to an era for those who had followed their journey from its start.

As for the reasons behind the breakup, speculation was rife. Amid various rumors, a significant allegation involved Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes. Reports of their secret encounters were widespread but unconfirmed. It wasn’t until PEP.ph published an exclusive story on December 18, 2023, that more light was shed on the situation. According to this report, sourced from reliable insiders, Andrea Brillantes personally admitted to Kathryn Bernardo about a one-time clandestine meeting with Daniel. This admission, as PEP.ph detailed, turned out to be the tipping point for Kathryn, leading to the end of her 11-year relationship with Daniel.

Kim Chiu & Xian Lim - A Christmas-time goodbye

As the holiday season approached, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim announced the end of their nearly 12-year relationship, confirming weeks of speculation. Fans had noticed a marked change in Xian’s YouTube content, particularly the absence of Kim, which had fueled rumors of a potential breakup. The couple’s official statement finally put these rumors to rest.

While the exact reasons for their split remained unconfirmed, speculation was rife. A key point of discussion, as reported by Cosmopolitan, revolved around their age and the general expectation of marriage. Many had thought Kim and Xian, having reached their thirties, were destined to be together permanently. In April 2022, Xian had openly stated that he felt no pressure to marry Kim. He emphasized their mutual understanding: “As long as we deeply love each other, that’s all that matters.” However, by November 2023, breakup rumors began to swirl, prompting Xian to caution netizens against believing unfounded gossip. Just days before their official breakup announcement, Kim cryptically remarked that her love life was “on hold.” This led to widespread speculation that Xian’s apparent lack of intent to marry might have been a contributing factor to their split.

Sarah Lahbati & Richard Gutierrez - Social media silence speaks volumes

The once-adoring couple, Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez, are facing breakup rumors as fans noticed significant changes on their social media. Sarah has unfollowed not only Richard but also her mother-in-law, Annabelle Rama, and sister-in-law, Ruffa Gutierrez, on Instagram. Adding to the speculation, Sarah removed the “Gutierrez” surname from her Instagram bio, initially shortening it to “SLG” in November 2022 and later to just “Sarah Lahbati.”

Their respective mothers have publicly commented on the situation. Annabelle Rama expressed her frustration and hinted at financial disagreements, criticizing someone for spending recklessly while Richard worked hard. In defense, Sarah’s mother, Esther Lahbati, publicly supported her daughter, asserting her readiness to stand by her. In a revealing comment during the 2023 holiday season, Esther Lahbati hinted at the current state of Sarah and Richard’s relationship, stating that they are “co-parenting” their children, Zion and Kai. As of now, both Sarah and Richard maintain their silence on the matter.

Andrea Brillantes & Ricci Rivero - Speculations and new beginnings

Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero’s breakup has been clouded with rumors, including allegations of cheating. Despite efforts to dispel these rumors, they have persisted. After their split, Rivero entered a new relationship, while Brillantes became entangled in rumors related to other high-profile splits.

Brillantes posted a cryptic TikTok, as shared by SunStar Cebu’s page, with a sound bite implying infidelity, captioning it with a note about clearing her phone’s drafts. The post sparked varied reactions from netizens, with some directly addressing Rivero and others showing support for Brillantes. Neither Rivero nor Brillantes has publicly commented on the cheating rumors, leaving the true cause of their breakup uncertain.

Miles Ocampo & Elijah Canlas - A mutual parting

Elijah Canlas recently confirmed his breakup with Miles Ocampo, citing personal challenges and a mutual agreement to prioritize their individual growth. Despite their separation, Canlas highlighted their ongoing love and support for one another, reflecting a mature perspective on handling the end of their relationship. The stated reason for their split is mutual understanding. Both Canlas and Ocampo have confirmed that they parted on amicable terms.

Bea Alonzo & Dominic Roque - A recent confirmation

The confirmation of Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque’s breakup is the latest in the string of celebrity separations. With details still unfolding, fans are left to wonder about the reasons behind this sudden split.