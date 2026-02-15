Pre-Valentine’s sweep nets over 20 wanted persons in Cebu City

POLICE arrested 25 fugitives during a pre-Valentine’s Day law enforcement operation in Cebu City on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by Col. George Ylanan, conducted the one-day operation to serve arrest warrants.

Officers served warrants from a list of 350 issued by the courts to ensure public safety ahead of the holiday.

Of those arrested, four were classified as most wanted persons facing charges of murder, homicide and illegal drugs. The remaining 21 faced lesser charges.

Police said the arrests resulted from coordination among various units and intelligence gathering.

The CCPO urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately. / AYB