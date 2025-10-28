Precautionary measures implemented in Mandaue cemeteries ahead of Kalag-Kalag

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano led an inspection of the city’s cemeteries on Monday, October 27, 2025, to ensure safety, order, and readiness in preparation for the observance of Kalag-Kalag (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day).

The mayor was joined by representatives from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), and barangay officials during the inspection.

“Yesterday, we inspected the cemeteries together with the MCDRRMO, BFP, Team, and our barangay officials to make sure that everything will be orderly during the Kalag-Kalag,” Ouano said on Tuesday, October 28.

He said the main focus of the inspection was to identify exit points and ensure that precautionary measures are in place for public safety.

“What’s important is that they opened up some areas for us to prepare precautionary measures. Of course, we can only suggest to private cemeteries because they have their own management. But we can advise them to be ready in case of emergencies, like earthquakes, especially since many people will be visiting,” he added.

He said the City wants to make it easier for visitors to move in and out of the cemeteries safely.

“We want to make it easy for people to exit. Most cemeteries already have open pathways, but there are still some areas where people stay inside structures, so we need to make sure they can get out easily if something happens,” he said.

The mayor also reminded barangay officials to regulate vendors inside the cemeteries.

“We will allow vendors, but they should not block the roads or access routes for vehicles, especially for emergency vehicles. We want to make sure that entrance and exit points remain clear so people can move safely,” he said.

Ouano assured that the City Government, in coordination with concerned agencies, will continue to monitor the cemeteries before and during the observance to maintain order and ensure the safety of the public.

With thousands of residents expected to visit loved ones in cemeteries across Mandaue City during the Kalag-Kalag holiday, the local government’s proactive measures aim to prevent congestion, ensure smooth traffic flow, and prepare for any emergencies that may arise. (ABC)