Pregnant engineering student stabs ex-boyfriend

A 23-YEAR-OLD engineering student said she did not intend to stab her 26-year-old former boyfriend during an argument inside an Airbnb rental in Cebu.

The woman, identified only by the alias Fe, said she accidentally stabbed her former boyfriend, who was identified by the alias Jay, after he allegedly beat her.

Fe had traveled from Iligan to Cebu to tell Jay that she was pregnant. She said the pregnancy resulted from what she described as their “closure lovemaking” before they ended their relationship.

Instead of acknowledging the pregnancy, Jay allegedly questioned whether he was the father and refused to accept responsibility, according to Fe.

She asked him to stay with her for at least one night because she was tired from the trip and concerned about her condition. Jay, however, insisted on leaving.

Argument turns violent

Fe said she became upset and suspected that Jay might be involved with another woman.

When Jay tried to leave the room, Fe blocked him and the two got into an argument that turned physical.

Fe alleged that Jay beat her during the confrontation.

She said she then lost control and stabbed him, but maintained that she had not intended to do so.

Barangay tanods and personnel from the Abellana Police Station responded and arrested Fe.

Jay was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wound. Fe remained in police custody and was expected to face a complaint in connection with the stabbing. / ABC