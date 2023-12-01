Pregnant woman dies after being hit by wing van in Danao

A FOUR-MONTH pregnant woman lost her life after being struck by a wing van while crossing the national highway around 11 p.m. Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Barangay Looc, Danao City, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Gracel Castro Jayson, 26, of Sitio Lantaw in the said barangay.

According to police Staff Sergeant Arzie Hill Nudalo, traffic investigator, the victim came from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Lapu-Lapu City, where she was working.

After being hit by the truck, Jayson reportedly fell on the pavement and was run over by the vehicle driven by Ruel Guya Obana, 43, of Barangay Lumay, Alang-alang, Leyte.

Obana asserted that because the road where the victim crossed was curved, he failed to notice her.

Obana was traveling to Leyte from Cebu City to deliver the biscuits.

He was intercepted at the port in Carmen town.

The victim was declared dead, along with her fetus, at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City after sustaining severe injuries. (DVG, TPT)