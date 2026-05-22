Prenup or no prenup? Inside star-studded marriages in PH

IF many have survived without a prenup, why can’t others do the same? In the following article, see which celebrity couples belong to “Team Prenup” and “Team No Prenup.”
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli
Based on online sources, Sarah and Matteo did not have a prenuptial agreement when they got married in February 2020. It was reported that Mommy Divine wanted Matteo to sign a prenup, but Sarah did not agree. This was also said to be one of the reasons why they kept their wedding private.
Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero
It is public knowledge that there is a complete separation of assets between Heart and Senator Chiz. The late Senator Miriam herself prepared their prenuptial agreement. According to Miriam, “what is hers is hers, and mine is mine” was highly practical.
Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna
There was no prenup between Vic and Pauleen because Vic had already arranged his assets to ensure that no problems would arise involving his children from previous relationships. Whatever he earns during their marriage is said to be shared with Pauleen and their children.
Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan
Before their wedding in 1996, Kiko and Sharon both signed a prenuptial agreement. As a lawyer, Kiko reportedly understood its legal importance and treated it as a standard legal precaution due to the megastar’s substantial assets.
Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho
Dr. Vicki admitted that she and Hayden had a prenup when they got married in Paris in 2017. According to Belo, it was Hayden who requested the prenup, supposedly to put an end to rumors and doubts.
Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Luis confirmed in an interview with Pep.ph that he and Jessy do not have a prenuptial agreement. “It is realistic for people to have a prenup, but we don’t have one,” the TV host said. They were first married in a civil ceremony in 2021 and later had a church wedding in Palawan in 2024.
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
In a 2014 GMA interview before his wedding with Marian, Dingdong said, “I don’t want to give a premature opinion on that because it’s a delicate matter.” Many believed that he and Marian Rivera had a prenup, but it was never publicly confirmed.
Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo
Despite expectations, the couple Kaye and Paul Jake have remained strong in their vows at the altar. “No prenup because trust is enough,” said their supporter. / TRC