Prenup or no prenup? Inside star-studded marriages in PH

IF many have survived without a prenup, why can’t others do the same? In the following article, see which celebrity couples belong to “Team Prenup” and “Team No Prenup.”

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli

Based on online sources, Sarah and Matteo did not have a prenuptial agreement when they got married in February 2020. It was reported that Mommy Divine wanted Matteo to sign a prenup, but Sarah did not agree. This was also said to be one of the reasons why they kept their wedding private.