Preparations underway for Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade

THE Cebu Provincial Government announced that preparations are underway for the first Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade that will be held this year.

The northern Cebu tour will kick off on January 23, 2024, in Consolacion town, travel to Bantayan Island, and conclude on January 25 in Liloan town after returning to the mainland.

Among the places that would be visited by the participants are the host local government units' (LGUs) white sand beaches.

The visitors will also be able to partake in the food and watch the cultural preparations prepared by the host LGUs.

The tour package includes two nights of air-conditioned lodging, three days of meals, air-conditioned buses with certified tour guides, boat fares and terminal fees, and Suroy-Suroy kits with an umbrella, t-shirts, bags, and visors.

Interested parties may visit the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office to register. (With TPT)