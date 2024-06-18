‘Prestley’ finds new home after 4 years

AFTER nearly four years, the rescued dog Prestley has finally found his forever home.

The senior Aspin (Asong Pinoy) had been living at a local animal shelter, the Island Rescue Organization (IRO), but he recently found a new home in Maria Luisa Village, Cebu City.

“We are so thankful to everyone who shared our post. We reached many people interested in adopting Prestley. We received a mass of messages and interest, and after thorough screenings of applications, we finally found someone who could love Prestley the way we loved and cared for him,” IRO said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on June 8, 2024.

“Enjoy your new home, Prestley. We are going to miss you, handsome boy. Thank you, fur parents Ma’am/Sir Cleofe and Cesser, for giving him a second home. Thank you for your support,” it added.

The shelter continues to care for other Aspin rescues awaiting their forever homes. They encourage the public to “adopt, don’t shop” and support their efforts to find loving families for all their rescue animals.

Founded in 2010, IRO is a non-profit animal rescue organization based in Cebu City.

In addition to its rescue efforts, IRO aims to raise awareness about animal cruelty and the importance of treating animals humanely. The organization accepts donations and volunteers to support its work.

The organization can be contacted through its Facebook page, facebook.com/IslandRescueOrganization; and email, helpiro@gmail.com.