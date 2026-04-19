Relief at the pump: President Marcos announces major fuel price rollback

IN A MAJOR boost for Filipino motorists and commuters, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a significant reduction in oil prices set to take effect within the week. The move is expected to provide much-needed breathing room for the public as the government pushes for immediate economic relief.

Big savings for drivers

During a video message on Saturday, April 18, 2026, President Marcos shared the projected price drops. The upcoming rollback is even larger than the one seen last week.

Here is the expected breakdown of the price cuts per liter:

• Diesel: More than P24 decrease

• Gasoline: P3.41 decrease

• Kerosene: P2 decrease

"Relief is coming," the President stated, while issuing a stern warning to oil companies to implement the full rollback properly and without any delay.

Extra help for public transport

To further support the transport sector, the Department of Transportation has launched a P1-billion service contracting program. Under this initiative, the government will pay operators and drivers based on the kilometers they travel:

• Buses: P100 per kilometer

• Modern Jeepneys and UV Express: P40 per kilometer

• Traditional Jeepneys: P30 per kilometer

The President also confirmed that the P10 fuel discount for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers will remain in place.

No penalties: License and registration extensions

In a surprise move to help citizens save money, the government has declared a moratorium on expiring documents. If your driver’s license, student permit, conductor’s license, or vehicle registration expires this month, it will remain valid until July. Drivers will not have to pay any fines or surcharges during this extension.

Local transport groups react

In Central Visayas, the news was met with optimism. Ellen Maghanoy, president of the Cebu Federation of Transport Cooperatives, told SunStar Cebu that the rollback is a "welcome development" for those struggling with high daily costs.

However, Maghanoy noted that while the price drops help, there are still concerns regarding government aid. Many jeepney drivers only received P1,500 in subsidies when they expected P5,000. While officials explained that the remaining balance is part of a separate DSWD program, local cooperatives are calling for the government to speed up these payments.

Why this matters today

These measures represent a massive effort to lower the cost of living and keep the transport industry moving. By combining lower fuel prices with extended document validity and direct payments to drivers, the government aims to ensure that the "relief" promised by the President reaches every Filipino household. / TPM, DPC