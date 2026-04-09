Prices of basic goods steady until April 30

PRICES of basic and prime commodities monitored by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will remain unchanged until April 30, 2026, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said on Wednesday, April 8.

Roque said she and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. have been conducting joint inspections in public markets and supermarkets to ensure adequate food supply and stable prices.

“I and Department of Agriculture Secretary Kiko Laurel go together to markets and supermarkets to make sure there is enough food supply and that prices are stable. I would also like to announce that there will be no price increase for basic necessities and prime commodities until April 30,” she said during the DTI–Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair opening at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The extension adds two weeks to the April 16 deadline earlier announced by the DTI after consultations with manufacturers.

Roque said the government continues to closely monitor prices and supply amid rising fuel costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Market monitoring intensified

She said regular meetings with manufacturers, retailers and logistics firms are ongoing to safeguard both businesses and consumers.

Roque also led a market inspection at a mall supermarket, where some goods were priced below the suggested retail price.

DTI personnel continue routine price checks to ensure compliance, even before the Middle East tensions, she added.

“So, again, no need to panic. No need to worry. Prices of basic and prime commodities under DTI’s list remain stable,” she said.

MSMEs pushed to expand markets

Roque said the government remains committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through trade fairs and expanded access to international markets.

“This fair is proof that when we provide the platform and the right support, Filipino MSMEs can succeed both locally and globally. We have a huge domestic market of nearly 115 million Filipinos. Let us take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

Export growth signals opportunity

Roque said export growth reached a record 15.4 percent in 2025 and continued to expand in early 2026.

“There are many opportunities for Filipino products,” she said. “Let us continue to support MSMEs as strongly and proactively as possible. That determination is reflected in our numbers.” / PNA