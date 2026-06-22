Pride takes the runway at Pusô Village

Cebu’s Pride Month celebrations are showing no signs of slowing down as Mr. Gay Sugbo turned one of the city’s familiar landmarks into an unexpected fashion runway.

With Pusô Village and the historic Carbon Public Market as the setting, 19 candidates of Mr. Gay Sugbo took center stage in a fashion showcase that brought together Cebuano craftsmanship and the spirit of inclusivity on Sunday, June 21, 2026. The event gathered fashion, culture and community in a place long known as a crossroads where people from different walks of life pass through.

The show also reflected the district’s changing identity. It is no longer just a space for commerce but also a place for culture and self-expression. It was the first fashion show staged at Pusô Village and Carbon market, reimagining the busy marketplace as a venue for creativity and celebration.

The presentation featured pieces from Cebu designers Francis Duane, Kxng Rosales and Lexy Lopez across four segments, each with its own distinct mood. Duane opened with fantasy-inspired looks, showing hooded pieces and flowing capes, then returned in the final segment with another imaginative collection that carried an Encantadia-like feel. Rosales followed with a celestial theme in white and gold, using structured yet ethereal silhouettes. Lopez brought a more grounded approach with modern Filipino barong-inspired pieces that blended tradition with everyday wear.

Closing the program, Jynx King Chanjuenco, Public Affairs and Marketing manager of Cebu2World Development Inc., spoke about the significance of holding the event in the area and its timing.

“As this is a village for everyone, we’re celebrating Pride Month and, of course, Father’s Day,” Chanjuenco said.

Beyond the runway, the event reflected the larger purpose of Mr. Gay Sugbo, a pageant that has grown into an advocacy-driven platform.

“This is made possible by good friends and the community we’re representing and fighting for,” said Dr. Christian Emmanuel “Emma” Enriquez, president of the Mr. Gay Sugbo Organization. “It’s a message of gratitude for the community we’ve built that we’re able to move forward and spread love not only during Pride Month but throughout the rest of the year.”

Now in its fourth year, Mr. Gay Sugbo has become more than a competition for a crown. Over a five-month journey, candidates undergo advocacy training HIV awareness sessions, community immersions in upland barangays and outreach work before culminating in the coronation night on Friday, June 26, at the Guadalupe Sports Complex.