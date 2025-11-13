Priest found dead in condo; foul play eyed

A PRIEST who figured in a controversy for hurting a cook’s daughter seven years ago was found dead with a deep neck wound Wednesday morning, Nov. 12, 2025, inside a Mabolo condominium in Cebu City.

The death of Fr. Decoroso “Cocoy” Olmilla of St. Therese Child of Jesus Parish is being investigated for possible foul play, according to police.

Police responded to a 10:40 a.m. call on Wednesday, Nov. 12, after a 25-year-old woman in the unit found Olmilla on the sofa bleeding from the neck.

She told police the priest had previously mentioned “ending his life,” though she “did not believe he meant it.”

Mabolo Police Chief Maj. Eric Gingoyon said all angles are being studied. Two people were brought in for questioning, and investigators are reviewing security camera footage. An autopsy is pending.

Olmilla was ordained on June 28, 1983. His ministry was shadowed by the 2018 child abuse case. That year, he was the parish priest of Nativity of Mary Parish in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Olmilla was accused of physically and verbally abusing his cook’s 15-year-old daughter for failing to feed his dog. / AYB