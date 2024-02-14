Priest raises environmental concerns on Divine Mercy construction in Sirao

(Until when do we realize that spirituality is not just about building many images where we can keep bowing down or say the rosary, but also includes taking care of the habitat of animals, such as these monkeys.)

Jaque was referring to the project in Sitio Proper, Barangay Sirao where a massive image of the Divine Mercy is being constructed. Monkeys were sighted in the area.

On Sunday, February 11, Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr., chairman of the committee on senior citizens, posted in his Facebook account his visit to Divine Mercy Mountain Chapel for Prayer and Healing in Barangay Sirao.

“Puhon, mahimo na sad ni nga tourist attraction (This will soon turn into a tourist attraction),” Alcover said in a Facebook post.

Alcover’s post was reposted by different local media outlets in Cebu, gaining several comments from netizens.

Destruction of habitat

Jaque said the construction of these religious images was carried out without consideration for the impact on the local environment and wildlife.

He said he is more concerned of the destruction of natural habitats for various species of animals that have long called these hills their home.

He highlighted the particular plight of the monkeys in the area, which are losing their habitat due to the ongoing construction activities.