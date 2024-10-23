Priland shifts focus to industrial development

HOMEGROWN firm Priland Development Corp. is diversifying its property portfolio to include industrial real estate, capitalizing on the strong growth of the warehousing, logistics and light manufacturing sectors.

Ramon Carlo Yap, president of Priland, disclosed that the company has already acquired a 42-hectare property in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion, Cebu, which they plan to launch within the next two years.

The industrial park will be designed to accommodate businesses from various sectors, including cold storage, logistics, light industries and multinational companies.

Priland is allocating P2 billion for the development of the project, with plans to have the park accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza). The company envisions it as a key hub for economic growth.

“We see the industrial real estate as a sector with high growth potential,” said Yap at the sidelines of the National Real Estate Convention 2024 hosted by Filipino Homes on Sunday, Oct. 20.

He is confident that this new venture will provide greater opportunities for expansion. “Unlike the crowded residential market, this offers more room for growth,” he said. He also plans to leverage the extensive network of Filipino Homes to market the lots.

Yap noted numerous inquiries have been made by foreign investors and multinational companies looking to establish operations in Cebu, but they have struggled to find sufficient space for their businesses. He emphasized that Cebu’s key strength lies in its pool of skilled talent and improved infrastructure, which sets the province apart.

This upcoming project is expected to generate 10,000 additional jobs. The industrial park will be near the New Cebu International Container Port and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The construction of the P16-billion New Cebu International Container Port is set to begin in the third quarter of 2024. The new port will be built on a 25-hectare reclaimed land in Consolacion.

Priland has been in the real estate industry since 2013. The company is a member of a diversified Cebu-based group with business interests in food manufacturing, furniture manufacturing, property development, utilities, distribution and retail for more than 20 years. / KOC