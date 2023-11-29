Primary Group invests P1B for Bohol shipyard

CEBU-BASED Primary Group of Builders (PGB) has spent over P1 billion for the development of its shipyard in a town in Bohol, its first on the island, offering ship repairs and dry-docking services.

Artemis Marine and Industrial Construction Inc. (Amici) Marine Shipyard, PGB’s latest investment, is expected to generate jobs, spur entrepreneurship and bring in more economic activities in Buenavista, a town whose main livelihood is agriculture and fisheries.

Amici Marine Shipyard sits on a 19-hectare property in Barangay Cruz.

It stands as the largest shipyard in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The shipyard currently employs more than 300 workers, 80 percent of whom are from the host municipality.

“We don’t only build shipyards, we build careers, we build lives,” said William Cristopher Liu Jr., chief executive officer of PGB, during the shipyard’s launching on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Amici Marine Shipyard was established in 2018 and development works started a year after.

The shipyard boasts of advanced features. It can accommodate 12 100-meter length ships at one time for dry-docking and repair services and expandable through side ward railways extension to accommodate up to 20 ships.

Its service portfolio includes ship management such as dry-docking and afloat repair, hull preservation which includes blasting and painting, ship conversion and structural fabrication.

The shipyard also handles ship maintenance of electrical, piping, propulsion, hydraulic, gearbox, and engine systems guaranteeing a holistic approach to ship care and enhancement.

Amici Marine Shipyard obtained its Class B ship building and ship repair license from the Maritime Industry Authority in September 2022.

To date, the shipyard already serviced 40 vessels through dry-docking.

Welcome development

Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado lauded PGB’s investment in Bohol, saying this will open the province, specifically the municipality of Buenavista to more investments opportunities.

“Amici Marine Shipyard is a game changer… Since PGB is already here, the shipyard will be the gateway to inspire more investors to come here,” said Aumentado.

The governor invited more Cebuano investors to explore Bohol as the island is open to host new businesses and investments.

Moreover, to ensure steady supply of highly skilled manpower for the shipyard, PGB’s technical vocation institute called Skills or The School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service also expanded in Bohol to help develop skilled workers.

PGB said it recognized the industry’s perennial challenge—shortage of skilled workers when developing the shipyard.

“Technologies in the ship building and repair industry are also evolving, requiring workers and shipyards to adapt and innovate continuously,” the firm said.

With over 70 years of track record, PGB is engaged in various business like construction and manufacturing, real estate, shipping and logistics, health and lifestyle, and human capital development.

It entered Bohol in 2011 through its residential firm Primary Homes Inc., as well as the operation of a batching plant by its construction and manufacturing arm. (with NPG)