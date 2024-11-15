Primary Group of Builders partners with Banyan Group to manage Maayo Hotel under Homm brand

Along with the establishment of the Maayo Leisure Group—encompassing Maayo Hotel, Maayo Argao, Maayo San Remigio, and Circa 1900—came a vision for a broader reach in the international arena. This vision of PGB president and chairman William Christopher Liu Jr. comes to life with the agreement, and through the Banyan Group’s expertise in enhancing guest experiences and operations.

Liu spoke of PGB’s confidence in the agreement: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Banyan Group, whose values mirror our commitment to exceptional hospitality. This partnership will not only elevate Maayo Hotel’s service offerings but also contribute positively to the local economy and community.”

PGB’s roots date back to 1951. Today, it stands as an established cornerstone of quality and reliability in the construction sector with a legacy built on hard work and professionalism. PGB has become the contractor of choice for leading corporations in Cebu with an enviable reputation for delivering prompt, affordable, and high-quality services.

Over the years, PGB has evolved into the foremost provider of residential housing products, office industrial shelters, and cargo shipping solutions throughout the archipelago, while also making significant contributions to human resource development both locally and internationally. In addition, PGB has made notable advancements in the health and wellness sector, actively promoting medical tourism.

Beyond profit, PGB is driven by a strong social purpose, establishing the School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service and its corporate social responsibility arm, the Primary Structures Foundation Inc. The foundation focuses on providing training and employment opportunities to marginalized community members, reflecting the company’s aim not only to create enduring structures, but also to foster lasting relationships within the community and society at large.

Adding to the festive spirit, Maayo Hotel kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 9, with the lighting of the “Panaghiusa Tree.” The display, crafted from Anahaw leaves, symbolizes Filipino resilience and beauty. Created in collaboration with partner mountain barangays, the Panaghiusa Tree reflects the Filipino value of “panaghiusa” or unity. The installation celebrates Filipino culture, and guests can experience its beauty at the Maayo Hotel lobby in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The partnership with Banyan Group signals Maayo Hotel’s entrance into the global arena, aiming to offer a distinctive hospitality experience under the HOMM brand while contributing to local cultural and economic growth. S