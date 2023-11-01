2 suspects in coffee shop robbery arrested

TWO of the three men who robbed a coffee shop along Salinas Drive in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on October 30, 2023 were arrested and turned over to police for filing of a case against them.

The arrested suspects were identified as Cyrus John Rallos and Arvin Benedict Malolot. The third suspect, Jiovanie Lagahit, alias Banban, remained at large.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said Rallos, the group’s driver, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, in his house in Barangay Kamputhaw.

Malolot, on the other hand, was arrested by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) personnel after a follow-up operation Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

MCPO deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, said they located Malolot, 23, in one of his colleagues' houses in Barangay Centro following the reports of some concerned citizens in the area around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

He said Malolot was the one seen in the viral video wearing an off-white jacket and who pointed a gun at the coffee shop's front desk staff.

The closed circuit television footage of the robbery went viral on social media.

Oriol said they conducted the operation right after the CCPO alerted its neighboring police offices to hold simultaneous operations to arrest the suspects.

Also recovered from Malolot was the cellular phone he stole and P1,000.

The group reportedly robbed P3,000 from the coffee shop.

Malolot denied an interview with the media, but Oriol said he admitted to the crime during an interrogation with the police.

Oriol said they are still talking to the suspect to also recover the firearm he used during the robbery.

Initial reports stated that Malolot with Rallos and Lagahit went to the coffee shop onboard a motorcycle around 9 p.m. Monday, October 30.

They first pointed a gun at one of the shop's customers and asked for his cellular phone and bag. They then proceeded to rob the coffee shop by threatening its cashier and stole around P3,000 of the shop's sales.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, earlier said that personnel from the Mabolo Police Station went to each of the suspects' homes to arrest them but failed to find them on Tuesday.

Rafter said they, however, talked to the suspects' parents, who assured them of their cooperation with the authorities to arrest their sons. (HIC/AYB)