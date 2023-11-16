PrimaryHomes, Inc. sets the standard in sustainable real estate development and investment excellence

PrimaryHomes, Inc. has achieved remarkable success in the Philippines property market, garnering multiple prestigious awards that reflect its dedication to excellence, sustainability, and innovation.
At the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023, held on September 14, at The Peninsula Manila, PrimaryHomes, Inc. was honored with the “Best Investment Property in Bohol” award for its Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 development. This recognition is a testament to the development’s exceptional quality and investment potential, underscoring its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to the Philippine market.
The Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 development exemplifies how real estate can offer a perfect blend of a vacation getaway and substantial return on investment. Bohol’s economic diversity, bolstered by tourism, has led to increased demand for rental housing, making it an attractive destination for both local and foreign tourists. Condos located in prime areas, like Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2, experience high tenant demand, offering unit owners excellent potential for passive income.
PrimaryHomes, Inc. also received four prestigious awards at the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023, held on September 22 at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, highlighting its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility in the property sector. These awards include “Best Sustainable Developer,” “Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction,” “Best Eco-friendly Condo Development’’ for Royal Oceancrest Mactan, and “Highly Commended Best Condo Development in the Visayas’’ for Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2.
This commitment to excellence and sustainability is reinforced through partnerships with Primary Group of Builders affiliates like Primary Structures Corporation (PSC), AAC Lightweight Block Corporation (ABC), and Concrete Solutions Inc. (CSI).
These partnerships ensure quality and sustainability in Filipino homes, with ABC offering eco-friendly LightStrong Blocks and fire-resistant AAC blocks, reducing energy use and electricity bills by up to 40 percent. PSC focuses on construction and uses energy-efficient fixtures and PP water pipes for cost savings and leak prevention.
PrimaryHomes, Inc. has not only delivered exceptional investment opportunities, like Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2, but has also set the standard for sustainable and innovative development in the Philippines property market.
With a strong commitment to excellence and sustainability, PrimaryHomes Inc. is positioned to continue shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines.