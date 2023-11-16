PrimaryHomes, Inc. sets the standard in sustainable real estate development and investment excellence

This commitment to excellence and sustainability is reinforced through partnerships with Primary Group of Builders affiliates like Primary Structures Corporation (PSC), AAC Lightweight Block Corporation (ABC), and Concrete Solutions Inc. (CSI).

These partnerships ensure quality and sustainability in Filipino homes, with ABC offering eco-friendly LightStrong Blocks and fire-resistant AAC blocks, reducing energy use and electricity bills by up to 40 percent. PSC focuses on construction and uses energy-efficient fixtures and PP water pipes for cost savings and leak prevention.

PrimaryHomes, Inc. has not only delivered exceptional investment opportunities, like Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2, but has also set the standard for sustainable and innovative development in the Philippines property market.

With a strong commitment to excellence and sustainability, PrimaryHomes Inc. is positioned to continue shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines.