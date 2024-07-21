Prime Infra's waste unit gets 'Green Project of the Year'

PRIME Infra and its waste business unit, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), received the “Green Project of the Year” from The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards 2024 for their project financing transaction with HSBC.

Prime Infra and PWS were recognized for utilizing a green loan from HSBC to finance its acquisition and transformation of a waste management facility in Cebu.

The award was given during a ceremony held in Singapore on July 9, 2024. PWS was established in response to the increasing demand for proper waste management and resource recovery solutions in industrialized and fast-growing cities in the Philippines.

Using state-of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage, PWS’ modern Materials Recovery Facility in Cebu currently processes 1,000 tons of municipal solid waste daily.

The objective of PWS is to recover and recycle 80 percent to 90 percent of total waste received in its facilities, significantly reducing landfill volumes, and thereby lessening organic waste that ends up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions. / PR