Prime mover crash kills 2

TWO women died after their motorcycle was run over by a prime mover in a hit-and-run accident along the national highway in Barangay Panalipan in the northern town of Catmon on Saturday night, Feb. 21, 2026.

Police identified the victims as Jerly Colongon Cagoyong, 33, and her passenger, Jenifer Luza Damonsong, 50. Both were residents of Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Initial investigations by the Catmon Municipal Police Station (CMPS) revealed that Cagoyong was driving toward the town of Carmen when she attempted to overtake a prime mover driven by Mark Absalon of Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Cagoyong reportedly encountered an oncoming vehicle, forcing her to quickly return to her lane. However, the prime mover caught the motorcycle and ran over both victims.

The victims were rushed to the Sogod District Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Authorities said Absalon failed to stop and continued driving after the incident. This prompted an intercepting operation by the CMPS.

Carmen police intercepted the prime mover at a checkpoint and later turned over Absalon to the Catmon police.

The driver is currently in custody and faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide. / AYB