Prime Video drops official trailer for ‘The Silent Noise’

PRIME Video has unveiled the official trailer for The Silent Noise, a Filipino crime drama set to premiere on March 20, 2026.

Tense, emotional and hauntingly intimate, the series explores a family unraveling under the weight of secrets — where silence offers no protection. When tragedy strikes, suspicions resurface and relationships are tested, forcing each family member to confront truths long avoided. As the mystery unfolds, the story reveals how love, loyalty and silence can shape destinies in unexpected ways.

Led by acclaimed actors Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo, the series brings together a powerhouse ensemble that includes Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia, Joem Bascon and Mylene Dizon, and introduces breakout talent KD Omalin.

Directed by Onat Diaz (“The Alibi”) and produced by ABS-CBN Studios, The Silent Noise will stream exclusively on Prime Video in the Philippines and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Silent Noise centers on Eli (KD Omalin), the youngest son of Jackie (Angelica Panganiban) and Anton (Zanjoe Marudo), whose world is shattered after witnessing an intimate moment between his mother and his sign language tutor, Sam (Mylene Dizon).

When Sam is found dead, suspicion falls on Anton, who shares a troubled history with the victim. What begins as a family secret spirals into tragedy, unraveling fragile bonds and exposing painful truths.

As Eli’s hidden torment comes to light, the family must confront the devastating consequences of their silence and misplaced loyalty.

With its layered performances, emotionally charged storytelling and gripping mystery, The Silent Noise stands out as one of the most anticipated Filipino titles arriving on Prime Video in 2026. / PR