Prime Video drops trailer for ‘Cross’ Season 2

PRIME Video has released the official trailer and key art for the second season of Cross, the crime thriller based on characters created by author James Patterson.

The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios and starring Aldis Hodge, will premiere Feb. 11, 2026, on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. The first three episodes will be released initially, followed by weekly installments leading to the season finale on March 18.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Ben Watkins, Cross follows Alex Cross, a homicide detective and forensic psychologist in Washington, D.C., known for his ability to profile killers. The first season drew more than 40 million viewers worldwide within its first 20 days.

Season 2 introduces a new storyline involving billionaire businessman Lance Durand, portrayed by Matthew Lillard, who seeks FBI protection after receiving a death threat linked to a murder case. Cross teams up with FBI agent Kayla Craig, played by Alona Tal.

New cast members include Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham, joining returning cast members Isaiah Mustafa, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd and Johnny Ray Gill.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios. / PR