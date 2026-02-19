Prime Video previews 2026 originals from Japan, Korea, India

PRIME Video previewed 2026 titles from Japan, Korea and India during “Prime Video Presents: International Originals,” its first global showcase dedicated to international content.

The event, held in London, was presented by Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President for APAC & ANZ, and introduced by Kelly Day, Vice President of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios International. Nicole Clemens, Vice President of International Originals, hosted the program alongside global content teams.

According to Prime Video, stories from Japan, Korea and India have increasingly ranked among its most-watched non-English titles globally.

Among the anime titles previewed were “Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken,” produced by TMS Entertainment; “The Ghost in the Shell,” which will stream globally with territorial exceptions; and Season 2 of “From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman.”

The Korean slate includes “Absolute Value of Romance,” “Human x Gumiho” (working title), “Siren’s Kiss,” “See You at Work Tomorrow!,” “Love in Disguise,” and “The Sacred Jewel” (working title). Several projects are developed in collaboration with Korean studios CJ ENM, SLL and Coupang Play.

From India, Prime Video previewed “Don’t Be Shy,” a coming-of-age film written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions.

“We are delighted to offer this early preview,” Gandhi said, adding that content from the region continues to resonate globally.

The full 2026 slate will be announced in the coming months. / PR S