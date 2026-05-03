Prime Video unveils ‘Spider-Noir’ trailer ahead of May 27 release

PRIME Video has released the official trailer for “Spider-Noir,” a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the series is set to premiere globally on May 27, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories.

The show will be available in two viewing formats: “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color,” allowing audiences to choose their preferred experience.

The trailer premiered at the CCXP pop culture festival in Mexico City, where a panel featuring cast members Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston and Karen Rodriguez introduced the series. Creator and co-showrunner Oren Uziel also joined the event, which included a preview of an extended scene and a video message from Cage.

Based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir,” the series follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a private investigator in 1930s New York who confronts his past while navigating life as the city’s lone superhero.

The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola and others, with additional guest appearances from several supporting actors.

“Spider-Noir” is directed in part by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Harry Bradbeer and developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, alongside producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who were behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The series is produced for MGM+ and Prime Video. / PR S