Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. tops off 22-storey residential condominium in Apas

After three years, Primeworld Pointe of Primeworld Land Holdings reached the top of its 22-storey residential condominium construction, holding a topping-off ceremony on December 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Located on First St. La Guardia, Barangay Apas, a few minutes walk from the bustling Cebu IT Park, this 998-square-meter project has a total of 386 units, with 22 units per floor, and 72 parking spaces. 

Two-bedroom unit.
The project extends beyond its residential offerings, as it promises a range of amenities, 

including a pool, playground, gym, and versatile function areas. 

The expected turnover of this project will be in the first quarter of 2025. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

