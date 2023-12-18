Prince Hyermart forges a transformative partnership with BPI

For over three decades, Prince Hypermart has been a steadfast presence in the country with a sprawling network of more than 70 branches across the Philippines. As it enters a new era, Prince Hypermart is reshaping the way customers experience financial services. Prince Hypermart is now integrating BPI’s comprehensive services into its Customer Service System, marking a strategic alliance that promises convenience to its loyal customers.

Customers can now easily open savings accounts, apply for credit cards, loans, and insurance simply by scanning BPI product QR codes at any Prince Hypermart or Prince Town store nationwide.

Customers who hold bancnet ATM cards can also withdraw through the Prince Hypermart’s Customer Service kiosk. This innovative approach transforms every Prince Hypermart outlet into a one-stop financial hub, offering a myriad of services that cater to diverse financial needs. The collaboration with BPI further amplifies the essence of “Sabay Sa Buhay’’ by offering an array of financial solutions.

Prince Hypermart also showcased its commitment to financial inclusivity through various programs designed to empower its clientele. The Royalty Program rewards loyal customers, the Reseller Program encourages entrepreneurship, the Kwarta Agad Program facilitates quick financial transactions, the Kasuki Program enhances customer savings, and the My Suki app provides a personalized and user-friendly experience.

By integrating BPI’s financial services into Prince Hypermart’s extensive network through the “May BPI Dito” program, the initiative is poised to revolutionize the accessibility of banking services, especially in the countryside.

Both Prince Hypermart and BPI share a common mission and vision: to build and impact better communities by nurturing and simplifying the lives of the people they serve. Prince Hypermart’s overarching objective with this collaboration is set to reach underserved communities.