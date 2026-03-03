‘Prince of Philippine movies’ passes away

The former “Prince of Philippine Movies,” Pepito Rodriguez, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Born Jose Maria Morena Rodriguez, he died at the age of 83 due to pneumonia.

He was one of the so-called “Stars of ’66” and a contract star of Sampaguita Pictures, then the country’s largest film company. Actress Rosemarie Sonora was Pepito’s loveteam partner in Stars of ’66, which also included Dindo Fernando, Gina Pareño and Bert Leroy Jr.

Pepito’s first film was “Siyam na Langit” (1962), followed by “Abarinding” (1963) and “Mga Batang Iskuwater” (1964). “Danny Boy” (1969) marked his first title-role project.

He was declared “Prince of Philippine Movies” in 1965. He also won Best Supporting Actor at the 4th Manila Film Festival in 1969 for “Stop Look Listen.” In 2024, he was honored at the 72nd FAMAS with the Iconic Movie Actor of Philippine Cinema award. / TRC