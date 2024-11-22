Prince Warehouse forges partnership with Global Star Motors

Prince Warehouse Inc. has partnered with Global Star Motors to make high-quality vehicles more accessible to people in the province. The partnership was made official during a contract signing on Nov. 14, 2024, and aims to bring leading car brands, including BYD, Changan and Wuling (through New Electric Dreams Inc.), to Prince Stores across Cebu.

This collaboration focuses on offering more eco-friendly vehicles, such as electric cars, to help reduce pollution and promote greener transportation in Cebu. With the growing demand for sustainable solutions, both Prince Warehouse Inc. and Global Star Motors are committed to providing vehicles that are environmentally friendly while meeting the needs of local drivers.

To make it easier for customers to own these vehicles, BPI Auto Loans, now available at Prince Stores, offers flexible payment options, making electric and eco-friendly cars more affordable and accessible. Additionally, customers no longer need to travel to the city to test drive these vehicles. With test drive opportunities now available at select Prince Stores, purchasing your dream car is more convenient than ever, bringing the experience closer to home.

To support electric vehicle (EV) owners, Prince Stores will offer charging facilities starting December 2024. Large Prince Stores will have two fast chargers and one normal charger for EVs, while smaller stores will feature one fast charger and one normal charger. This ensures EV owners have convenient access to charging stations as they travel around Cebu.

According to Prince Warehouse VP for Business Development and Finance Blake Nelson Go, Global Star Motors Chief executive officer Edward Onglatco and BPI VP Ritche Farinas, this partnership is about driving Cebu toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. The addition of EV charging stations at Prince Stores, along with a diverse range of electric and eco-friendly cars, makes green transportation more accessible and practical for everyone. It is a meaningful step forward for the region, empowering Cebuanos to embrace a greener, more environmentally conscious future.