Prince William, Kate return to Baftas

PRINCE William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a closely watched return to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) red carpet in London, appearing at the Royal Festival Hall just days after the arrest of Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19, 2026 in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety linked to past associations. He was released 11 hours later pending further investigation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised attendees on February 22, marking their first joint appearance at the film awards in three years.

William wore a burgundy velvet jacket, while Catherine chose a floor-length pink gown she had previously worn to the 100 Women in Finance Gala in 2019.

The appearance carried added significance as William attended in his role as president of the Bafta, where he was scheduled to present the Bafta Fellowship — its highest honor — to Donna Langley. (JMT)