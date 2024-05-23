Printing of PWD IDs suspended

THE printing of new person with disability (PWD) identification cards (ID) has been suspended pending the investigation to be conducted on the alleged sale of PWD cards for about P2,000 to P4,000.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 23, 2024, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he instructed City Administrator Christine Joyce Batucan to review the guidelines on how to get a PWD ID.

Garcia also said that he intended to revamp the office of the PWD unit to ensure strict implementation of the PWD ID applications.

Impact on the economy

Garcia said the PWD sector has remained unnoticed by the government and society, stressing that the benefits that are given to them are for them to keep up with the problems they encountered.

However, if PWD IDs were used as items for the deduction for the payment of taxes, then it would be a loss of tax for the government.

“Okay ra unta if it is for proper reason, but if it is unscrupulous individuals using IDs nga not valid. Definitely, it is a loss to the government,” Garcia said.

Names involved

According to Garcia, they are also looking into the persons involved in the alleged selling of PWD IDs. The persons involved were named by Councilor James Anthony Cuenco.

Garcia said he will call for a joint investigation with the Human Resource Development Office and City Legal Office regarding the matter. (AML)