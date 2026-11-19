THE Cebu Provincial Government will bring proposals to close gaps in water service, restore watersheds and improve water infrastructure before the provincial and regional development councils as it seeks funding for the projects.

Participants discussed the proposals at the two-day Cebu Water Summit, which ended Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at the Capitol Social Hall in Cebu City. The Capitol wants to include water projects in its development plans, investment programs and annual budget while exploring other financing options.

At the close of the summit, participants outlined a five-point action plan. Its first priority is to expand supply and improve distribution through alternative water sources and systems. Reducing water-related risks comes second.

A third priority calls for water users, providers and other groups to play a greater role in managing water resources and attracting investment. Under the fourth, universities and government agencies would work together on feasibility studies and pilot projects.

The fifth priority is to coordinate the work of participating groups through an initiative called “Tambayayong Tubig.”

Creation of a technical team

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who chairs both the Provincial Development Council and the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas, said a technical team led by the Provincial Planning and Development Office would document the summit agreements and coordinate the work needed to carry them out.

“Ensuring water security for the Province of Cebu requires more than individual projects and isolated interventions. It demands a coordinated, sustained, and long-term commitment,” she said at the closing ceremony, which the provincial information office broadcast live.

Baricuatro led representatives of local governments, national agencies, utilities, businesses and universities in a pledge to help carry out the plan.

“Let this be our shared commitment: that access to reliable and sustainable water will not be left to chance, but will be secured through deliberate planning, responsible management, strategic investments, and genuine collaboration,” she said.

Local commitments

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival expressed support for the plan and urged participants to bring reusable tumblers to reduce plastic waste from bottled water.

Representatives from the cities of Mandaue, Talisay, Lapu-Lapu and Danao, and the towns of Cordova, Liloan and Alcoy also joined the pledge.

Officials from the departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Public Works and Highways, Science and Technology, and Economy, Planning, and Development expressed support, as did senior managers of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District.

Private sector partners included Aboitiz InfraCapital, Vivant Corp., Manila Water Philippine Ventures and Watermatic.

The University of San Carlos, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, UP Diliman and the Cebu Technological University took part as academic partners. / CDF