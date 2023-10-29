‘Prioritize nutrition programs’

AN EXPERT in public nutrition has called on candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), slated on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to prioritize nutrition initiatives if they succeed in the polls.

Azucena Dayanghirang, assistant secretary and executive director of the National Nutrition Council (NNC), stressed the significance of national nutrition programs, which impact child growth and development.

This emphasis comes in the wake of Cebu being identified as one of the provinces grappling with malnutrition issues, which was among the concerns raised during the introduction of the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028.

Cebu is among 34 provinces in the Philippines identified by the NNC with malnutrition issues, especially among children under five.

Other provinces on the list are Leyte, Sulu, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Samar, Lanao del Norte, Masbate, Palawan, Basilan, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Iloilo, Cavite, Bulacan, Cotabato, Oriental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Rizal, Davao del Sur, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Pampanga, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Antique, and Tawi-Tawi.

Far-reaching effects

Data from the 2022 Operation Timbang Plus revealed that 8.5 percent, or 55,741 children under five in Central Visayas, suffered from stunting.

Dayanghirang explained the far-reaching effects of malnutrition on children’s cognitive development.

“Our nation’s future is at risk if we don’t foster intellectually gifted children,” she said earlier this month.

Dayanghirang urged the winners of the BSKE to allocate resources for nutrition programs, particularly those focused on addressing the root causes of malnutrition.

The expert said as food scarcity is one of the factors causing malnutrition, so these elected leaders should provide interventions to improve food security in the community.

Additionally, Department of Health Undersecretary Abdullah Dumama Jr. urged lawmakers in Congress and local councils in Central Visayas to prioritize the creation of local nutrition offices with professional staff.

Meaningful discussion

Dumama said it is important to have “meaningful discussions” to ensure effective PPAN implementation, especially at the local level.

The new PPAN will guide stakeholders, such as national government agencies, local government units, the private sector, and other concerned parties.

It incorporates the goals, strategies, and actions defined by the NNC Governing Board, the Regional Nutrition Committee, and the Regional Scaling Up Nutrition initiative in their efforts to combat malnutrition in the country.